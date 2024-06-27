Mamata Banerjee has slammed Modi for discussing the water-sharing issue with Hasina ‘without consulting’ West Bengal

Ganges water will be shared as per treaty even without renewal: FM Mahmud

Bangladesh has begun discussions with India to renew the Ganges river water sharing treaty, but the distribution will continue as per the deal even without a renewal, Hasan Mahmud has said.

“Even if the Ganges water-sharing agreement is not renewed, it will continue automatically according to the agreement. But we discussed renewing it," the foreign minister said on Wednesday amid a fresh debate over the issue following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s recent meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed Modi for discussing the water-sharing issue with Hasina “without consulting” the state neighbouring Bangladesh. Mamata has for long opposed the idea of sharing river water with Bangladesh, saying it will hurt the people of West Bengal.

The Awami League government signed the 30-year treaty with India on Dec 12, 1996, for the distribution of the Ganges water.

Under the treaty terms, water sharing between the two countries takes place from Farakka during the dry season from Jan 1 to May 31 annually.

India gets its share of water on a 40-year average. The treaty guarantees Bangladesh the supply of 35,000 cusec of water at any time of crisis.

With the treaty set to expire in 2026, questions have been raised about how much water Bangladesh will get after the expiry.

During a joint press conference with Hasina in New Delhi last Saturday, Modi expressed willingness to discuss the technicalities of renewing the treaty.

Addressing journalists at the foreign ministry, Mahmud said discussions on the Teesta river issue were also on the agenda during bilateral talks.

A technical delegation from India would soon visit Bangladesh to discuss the conservation and management of the Teesta river, he added.

‘FAKHRUL NEEDS TO STUDY BEFORE SPEAKING’

Mahmud said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to “get his facts right before making statements about India's use of Bangladesh's rail network”.

“Connectivity between Bangladesh’s border regions and various parts of India has a long history. Many connections were cut off after the 1965 India-Pakistan war, and we are now re-establishing them,” Mahmud said.

“Mirza Fakhrul is speaking without understanding the difference between treaties and agreements. BNP opposes the government for the sake of opposition,” he said.

“No treaties have been signed; only memorandums of understanding have been signed, all of which serve and protect Bangladesh's interests.”

During Hasina’s visit to India last Friday and Saturday, a total of 10 MoUs were signed. India’s proposal to operate trains to its northeast through Bangladesh subsequently emerged in discussions.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said trial runs of Indian trains through Bangladesh will start next month.

Bangladesh has not revealed details on transit terms and conditions.

Regarding rail connectivity, Mahmud said, "Dhaka-Kolkata and Khulna-Kolkata rail links are operational. Efforts are under way to enhance regional rail and road connections with India, Nepal, and Bhutan."

DISCUSSION WITH SWEDISH AMBASSADOR

Outgoing Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Berg von Linde paid a courtesy call on Mahmud at the ministry.

The minister told journalists,"Sweden is one of the first European countries to recognise Bangladesh.”

“The Bangladesh-Sweden Polytechnic Institute in Kaptai has operated since the early 1960s, along with the Swedish NGO SIDA. We have urged them to invest in sectors such as waste-to-energy and information technology,” he added.