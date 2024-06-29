The truck was taking a U-turn when it was hit by an Ena Paribahan bus headed to Dhaka, the Fire Service says

Driver dies as bus crashes into truck in Mymensingh

A bus driver has died after his vehicle crashed into a sand-laden truck in Mymensingh’s Bhaluka Upazila.

The accident occurred at the Dhalibari intersection of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on Saturday morning, said Md Shafiqul Islam, chief of Bhoradoba Highway Police Station.

The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Swapan Hossain, who hailed from Jhalakathi’s Rajapur Thana.

The sand-laden truck was taking a U-turn around 5:45am when a Dhaka-bound Ena Paribahan bus crashed into it, said Atiqur Rahman, senior station official for the Bhaluka Fire Service. Swapan, the bus’s driver, was seriously injured in the crash.

Fire Service personnel rescued him and rushed him to the Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

The body is in police custody and legal action will be taken over the incident, said police official Shafiqul.