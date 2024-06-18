Floods force Sylhet tourist spots to close again

The situation is worsening gradually in the northeastern region

The district administration of Sylhet has once again ordered the closure of all tourist places due to worsening flooding.

The order will remain in force until further notice, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mobarak Hossain said on Tuesday.

Md Towhidul Islam, chief executive of Gowainghat Upazila administration, said the flood situation was worsening because of incessant rain and an onrush of water from the mountains in India.

The Piyain, the Sari and the Gowain rivers were flowing above the danger level through the Upazila, according to him.

Towhidul said many tourist spots have already been submerged.

“To save lives and properties, and prioritising public safety, the tourist spots of Jaflong, Bichhanakandi, Ratargul, Panthumain and other places have been closed,” he said.

The tourist spots of Sylhet were kept closed from May 30 to Jun 7 because of floods.

Amid the latest situation, the district administration said nearly 4,000 people took shelter in the 619 flood centres until Tuesday afternoon.

More than 370,000 have been affected by the floods in the district.