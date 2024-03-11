    বাংলা

    3 die as truck rams three-wheeler on Natore-Bogura highway

    Two others were also injured when a truck ran over a three-wheeler on the highway

    Natore Correspondent
    Published : 11 March 2024, 08:49 AM
    Updated : 11 March 2024, 08:49 AM

    Three people, including two brothers, have died after a truck ran over a three-wheeler in Natore’s Singra Upazila.

    The incident took place at Sukash Union’s Durgapur Bazar area on the Natore-Bogura highway around 12pm on Monday, said ASP Md Akhtaruzzaman.

    The dead have been identified as brothers Md Imran Hossain, 19, and Md Rabbi Hossain, 15, and their neighbour Hosne Ara, 38.

    The police have yet to identify two others who were injured in the accident.

    According to locals, the three-wheeler was crossing the highway in the Durgapur Bazar area when the truck ran over the vehicle, killing three on the spot.

    Locals rescued two others who were injured in the accident and took them to Singra Upazila Health Complex.

    The police have arrested the truck driver and his assistant over the incident. Legal action will be taken against them, law enforcers said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Trolley driver killed in collision with truck in Lalmonirhat
    Trolley driver killed in Lalmonirhat road crash
    The trolley full of potatoes was en route to a cold storage when a stone-laden truck ploughed into it from behind
    5 get death for 2010 murder in Joypurhat
    5 to die for Joypurhat murder
    The convicts have also been fined Tk 50,000 each over the 2010 killing
    3 dead as truck crushes autorickshaw in Gazipur
    3 die in Gazipur road accident
    The victims were all construction workers headed to their workplace on an autorickshaw
    Autorickshaw driver crushed to death by truck in Tangail
    Man crushed to death by truck in Tangail
    Two others are hospitalised after a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a dump truck in Ghatail Upazila

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman