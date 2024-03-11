3 die as truck rams three-wheeler on Natore-Bogura highway

Three people, including two brothers, have died after a truck ran over a three-wheeler in Natore’s Singra Upazila.

The incident took place at Sukash Union’s Durgapur Bazar area on the Natore-Bogura highway around 12pm on Monday, said ASP Md Akhtaruzzaman.

The dead have been identified as brothers Md Imran Hossain, 19, and Md Rabbi Hossain, 15, and their neighbour Hosne Ara, 38.

The police have yet to identify two others who were injured in the accident.