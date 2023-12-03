Biman diverts London-bound flight to Bulgaria after passenger falls sick

A London-bound flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines has made an emergency landing in Bulgaria’s Sofia after an 84-year-old passenger fell sick onboard.

The BG-201 Dhaka to London flight via Sylhet resumed flying to London three hours after it dropped off the passenger in Sofia.

The pilot decided to land at the nearest airport available to save the life of an elderly passenger when he fell grievously ill, said Tahera Khandaker, general manager of the Public Relations Department at Biman Bangladesh Airlines.