    Uttara scrap shop fire death toll leaps to 7 as last survivor fights for his life

    The last survivor is fighting for his life

    Published : 9 August 2022, 08:18 PM
    Updated : 9 August 2022, 08:18 PM

    The seventh victim of a fire in a scrap shop in Dhaka’s Uttara has died, leaving only one survivor who is also fighting for his life.

    Md Shafiqul Islam, 32, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Tuesday night, said Bachchu Mia, inspector of Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s police camp.

    Shafiqul had suffered 80 percent burns on his body. The last survivor was also in a life-threatening condition, Bachchu said, citing doctors. He could not identify the victim.

    The scrap shop in Uttara’s Kamarpara had a collection of old discarded goods, including hand sanitiser and other flammable objects, said Mehedi Hasan, chief of Turag Police Station.

    An explosion occurred during an attempt to open a container of perfume on Saturday afternoon, leaving eight people in the rickshaw garage seriously injured. Now seven of them have died.

