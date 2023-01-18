Power cuts are back in some areas despite fall in demand during winter

The frequent power cuts began in mid-2022 due to an acute energy crisis and the situation remained the same until the arrival of winter in December. Although the demand has remained low amid the cold, regular power outages have resumed.

Consumers from different areas in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh reported power cuts over the last week.

Bangladesh Power Development Board said electricity production yet again took a hit due to a shortage of coal and gas. Officials are hoping things will return to normal within a few days.

Md Kamruzzaman Khan, a director of Petrobangla, claimed that the gas supply remained steady for the last two and a half months. PDB was asking for another 50-100 MMcf of gas per day but it had not been possible because the authorities needed to address the demand of the industries first.

“The demand for gas is always higher than the supply. That’s nothing new. The power stations are being supplied with 850 MMcf of gas a day,” he said.