What causes Bangladesh's major industrial accidents?

At least 44 people died and 22 were critically injured in the Bangladesh capital of Dhaka after a massive blaze broke out in a biryani restaurant to rage through a six-storey building.

Hundreds of people have been killed in similar fires or other accidents in buildings servicing the booming domestic industrial and commercial sectors where adequate safety measures can sometimes be neglected.

Here are some of the major incidents of recent years:

June 2022: More than 40 people were killed and 200 injured after a fire broke out in a depot near the southern port city of Chattogram, in a blaze fire officials said could have been caused by a container of hydrogen peroxide as safety regulations were not followed.