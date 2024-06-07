Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Bodies of 2 children found in a fishing net in Cox’s Bazar

The two had been playing with other children near their home but went missing

Siblings' bodies found in fishing net

Cox's Bazar Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 07 Jun 2024, 11:08 AM

Updated : 07 Jun 2024, 11:08 AM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Amid war, Putin looks east from Russia's window to Europe
Amid war, Putin looks east from Russia's window to Europe
Man killed in Jashore over ‘election feud’
Man killed in Jashore over ‘election feud’
King Charles banknotes enter circulation in UK
King Charles banknotes enter circulation in UK
Biden to meet Zelensky in France with military aid
Biden to meet Zelensky in France with military aid
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More