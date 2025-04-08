This will mark the first high-level engagement by the US State Department in Bangladesh since Donald Trump assumed office as president

Two US State Department officials arriving in Dhaka mid-April

Two senior officials from the US State Department are expected in Dhaka mid-April for a series of meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and addressing regional concerns, including the political situation in Myanmar.

Foreign Advisor Touhid Hossain confirmed the upcoming visit on Tuesday, noting that “all issues of mutual interest” would be on the agenda.

“Preparations are under way for that,” he added.

Nicole Ann Chulick, deputy assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs, is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Apr 15.

She will be followed a day later by Andrew R Herrup, deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

Chulick’s visit, which will run through to Apr 18, marks the first high-level engagement by the State Department in Bangladesh since Donald Trump assumed office as president.

During her stay, Chulick is expected to hold meetings with senior government officials, including the chief advisor and foreign advisor.