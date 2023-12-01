Ashulia triple murder suspect planned to kill public representative in Tangail: RAB

Sagar Ali, who was arrested in connection with the murders of three members of a family in Savar's Ashulia two months ago, was plotting to kill a public representative in Tangail as well, according to the Rapid Action Battalion.

The authorities are scrutinising the information Sagar gave them during questioning, RAB spokesperson Commander Khandaker Al Moin said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Friday.

On Sept 30, police recovered the mutilated bodies of a couple and their child from a flat in Ashulia's Jamgra area.

The RAB subsequently arrested Sagar and his wife, Ishita Begum, from Gazipur's Shafipur on Oct 2.