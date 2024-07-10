PSC sacks 5 officers, staffers in question leak scandal

A three-strong investigation committee has been formed to look into the allegations

The Public Service Commission has fired five of its officers and employees pending investigation, after they were arrested over allegations of question leaks in the Bangladesh Civil Service and other recruitment examinations.

The orders for their dismissal were issued in five separate notifications on Tuesday.

Those dismissed are PSC deputy directors Abu Jafar and Jahangir Alam, Assistant Director Alamgir Kabir, Dispatch Rider Khalilur Rahman, and Office Assistant Sajedul Islam.

On Jul 5, the five were arrested for allegedly leaking and distributing the question paper for the recruitment examination for the post of deputy assistant engineer of Bangladesh Railway.

They were dismissed under Section 39(2) of the Public Service Act, 2018, according to the PSC.

It has also formed a three-strong committee to investigate the allegations.

An investigative report aired last Sunday by private television station Channel 24 exposed a syndicate's prolonged involvement in cheating on exams, including BCS, spanning more than a decade.

The report included images of six members of this syndicate.

Later, the Criminal Investigation Department, or CID, arrested 17 people and charges were brought against them.