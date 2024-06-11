Deadline for Class XI admission applications extended by two days

Students will be able to apply until 8pm on Jun 13

The government has extended the deadline for applications for the first phase of admissions to Class XI for students who passed their Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations by two days.

The deadline was previously Jun 11. Now, students can apply until 8pm on Jun 13.

Those whose results changed during a re-evaluation are also asked to apply within the deadline.

The announcement was made in a circular signed by Tapan Kumar Sarkar, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and Dhaka Education Board chairman.

Students have to apply for admission online based on their SSC results. Applications will be accepted in three phases.

Students can apply for admission online at www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd.

The notification warned students and parents not to apply from any other websites.

Online applications for admission to Class XI opened on May 26.

As many as 1,217,038 applied for Class XI as of 11pm on Saturday through the Dhaka Education Board and Class XI admission website.

The students have selected 6,630,664 colleges of their preference. Among the applicants, 1,209,615 have already completed their payment.

Students can apply to a minimum of five and a maximum of ten colleges based on preference in the online application by submitting a fee of Tk 150.

The placement of students in colleges will be decided based on merit [the results of their SSC or equivalent exams], quotas where applicable, and preference.

On Jun 12-13, the first phase of applications will be scrutinised, sorted and settled. It is during this period that applications of students whose results changed during re-evaluation will be accepted.

The admissions results for students selected in the first stage will be announced on Jun 23 at 8pm.

Applications for the second phase will be accepted from Jun 30 to Jul 2 and for the third phase from Jul 9-10.

Results for the second phase of applications and first transfers will be declared on Jul 4 at 8pm and the third phase on July 12 at 8pm.

The maximum fee for admission in Bangla and English versions in colleges under the government's Monthly Pay Order or MPO programme in Dhaka has been set at Tk 5,000. The fee will be Tk 3,000 for both versions in other metropolitan areas outside Dhaka.

The admission fee has been set at Tk 2,000 for district-level colleges and Tk 1,500 for both versions in Upazila or town-level colleges.

The admission fee for the non-MPO or partially government institutions in Dhaka has been set at Tk 7,000 for the Bangla version and Tk 8,000 for the English version, including the development fee, session charge and admission.

The amount has been set at Tk 5,000 for the Bangla version and Tk 6,000 for the English version for non-MPO colleges in metropolitan areas outside Dhaka. The fee is set at Tk 3,000 for Bangla and Tk 4,000 for English at district-level colleges while Upazila or town-level college admission will take Tk 2,500 for the Bangla version and Tk 3,000 for English.

Meanwhile, the government colleges will take admission fees following the government's instructions. They will have to take measures to give waivers as far as possible for students from poor families, those with particular merit, and students with special needs.

This year 2,013,597 students took the exams under 11 education boards and 1,672,153 passed.

The pass rate was 83.04 percent and 182,129 received a GPA-5.