Gopalganj bridge collapses under Cyclone Remal's fury

Over 100,000 people from Gopalganj Sadar and Tungipara Upazilas are facing difficulties in commuting

A crucial bridge in Gopalganj has collapsed due to the impact of Cyclone Remal, rendering a major thoroughfare unusable for the past four days and disrupting the daily commute for over 100,000 residents of Gopalganj Sadar and Tungipara Upazilas.

The bridge over 'Shir Khal' near Silna Bazar on Bedgram-Silna road in Sadar Upazila caved in on Monday when a nearby tree, uprooted by the cyclone's fierce winds and the strong canal currents, fell onto it.

The collapse forces locals to take a lengthy 10-kilometre detour, adding both time and expense to their daily travels.

Locals are demanding a quick repair of the bridge as the disruption affects vital connections between parts of Sadar Upazila and the Borni Union of Tungipara.

Md Mahmud Hasan, a senior assistant engineer at the Gopalganj Local Government Engineering Department or LGED, said that the bridge, built in 1994 and measuring 27 metres in length and 12 metres in width, underwent repairs costing nearly Tk 1.3 million in April 2023.

Residents are feeling the pinch of the collapse.

Akbar Sheikh, from Phulbari village in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila, who relies on the bridge daily, expressed his distress, noting that people are risking their lives to cross what remains of the bridge out of sheer necessity. "I use this bridge daily, but it was destroyed by the cyclone last Monday, blocking the road. I urge authorities to rebuild it urgently."

Krishna Bala, a resident, said: "The bridge collapse has disrupted movement for eight villages. No vehicles can pass, and children are struggling to reach school. I have to travel an extra 10 kilometres for essential tasks like going to the market."

Shyamal Kanti Biswas added, "More than 50,000 people from Gopalganj Sadar and Tungipara Upazilas use this bridge every day. Even after four days, there has been no alternative arrangement for travel. We are experiencing a lot of difficulty."

Mohsin Uddin, Gopalganj Sadar Upazila executive officer, or UNO, said that the higher authorities have been informed, and plans are in place to rebuild the bridge.

When asked about immediate measures, LGED’s Mahmud said that the LGED will construct a bailey or temporary bamboo bridge to facilitate movement for people and light vehicles.

“We are awaiting allocation from higher authorities to begin construction of the bridge."