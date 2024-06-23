Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on Awami League’s 75th founding anniversary

On the occasion of its platinum jubilee, the national flag and party flag were hoisted at sunrise at all Awami League offices across the country

Awami League chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the party.

She placed a wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu in Dhanmondi Road No. 32 at 7am on Sunday.

Hasina paid her respects twice, first as the prime minister and then as the party’s president, accompanied by top Awami League leaders.

On the occasion of the Awami League’s platinum anniversary, the national flag and party flag were hoisted at sunrise at the party’s central office and all of its offices across the country. A delegation of the central executive committee of the Awami League paid their homage at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Gopalganj’s Tungipara at 10:30am.

The ruling party will celebrate the day by inaugurating another programme hoisting national and party flags, singing the national anthem, and releasing pigeons at 3pm at the Suhrawardy Udyan. There will be a discussion and cultural event at 3:30pm. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the event and will be joined by the leaders and activists of the Awami League.