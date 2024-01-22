    বাংলা

    Jatiya Party will be the opposition in the 12th parliament, says AL’s Quader

    The election of several dozen independent candidates had called the party’s standing in parliament into question

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM
    Updated : 22 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM

    The Jatiya Party will be the parliamentary opposition in the 12th national parliament, according to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

    He made the announcement at a press conference at the Awami League President’s political office in Dhanmondi on Monday afternoon.

    Asked who will finally take on the role of the parliamentary opposition, Quader said, “Who do you think should be the opposition?”

    When a journalist answered that it should be the second-largest party in parliament, Quader responded, “Then assume that’s who it’s going to be.”

    Questioned whether the situation would lead to intra-party conflict in the Awami League, Quader said, “They [Jatiya Party] are a political party. Why would it turn into Awami League versus Awami League?”

    “They are the Jatiya Party, not the Awami League. The independent candidates are independent. And if you consider parties, then the Jatiya Party is the opposition party.”

