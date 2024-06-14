Too hot: prices of meat-cooking spices spike before Eid in Dhaka

In a month, the price of cardamom has increased by Tk 1,000 a kg while prices of onions, garlic, and ginger have risen two to threefold

As Eid-ul-Azha approaches, families gearing up for the festive feasts are facing a pinch in their pockets, with the cost of spices used in cooking meat hitting new highs.

The prices of kitchen staples like onions, garlic, ginger, and a range of hot spices have surged, casting a shadow over the holiday culinary traditions.

With the festival just around the corner, traders are hinting at further price hikes, adding to the anxiety of budget-conscious households eager to celebrate Eid with their traditional, spice-laden dishes.

Local markets now echo with the grumbles of consumers frustrated by the escalating costs.

Many accuse a lack of competition, claiming the market is controlled by select groups of traders, with the government failing to regulate them.

On Thursday, a tour of Karwan Bazar and Tejgaon's Tejkunipara Market revealed that the price of local onions increased by Tk 10 to 12 per kg.

In these two markets, onions are being sold at retail prices ranging from Tk 85 to 88 a kg, while in neighbourhood markets or vans, consumers have to pay over Tk 90.

A week and a half ago, consumers could buy onions for Tk 75 to 77.

At Karwan Bazar, Anwar Enterprise’s owner Anwar Hossain said, “The price has increased by about Tk 10 in 10 days.”

Last Tuesday, Chinese garlic was available in Karwan Bazar at Tk 210, and within two days, the price reached Tk 240 to 250. Similarly, the price of local garlic has increased by Tk 20 to 30 a kg, reaching Tk 220 to 230.

The price of ginger has shot up by Tk 30 to 50 per kg within a week. Indonesian ginger costs Tk 240, Indian ginger Tk 300, and Chinese ginger is being sold for Tk 320 per kg.

Visiting Karwan Bazar to buy ginger and garlic, consumer Alamgir Hossain asked seller Swapan Sikdar why the price was Tk 20 more than last week.

Swapan replied, “Today's market is not favourable, brother. It's a bit hot. Just see, the price will increase a bit more two days before Eid.”

“In the last 10 days,” wholesaler Nazim Uddin said, “the price of these products has been increasing by Tk 20 to 30 per kg.”

Another seller, Ismail Sheikh, added: “Compared with last week, the price of ginger and garlic is increasing well. Ginger is increasing more.”

Retailer Jabbar Mia said, “Prices always rise a bit before Eid due to higher demand. When there's more demand, wholesalers also raise prices. In 10 days, ginger and garlic prices have increased by Tk 25 to 30 per kg, and onions by about Tk 12.”

CARDAMOM PRICE SHOCK

In the current trend of price increases, cardamom is jumping the most. And consumers are amazed at the price of this imported spice.

In a span of three months, the price per kg has nearly doubled from Tk 2,000 to around Tk 4,000.

At Karwan Bazar, spice seller Md Babul Mia said, “Three months ago, the highest price for cardamom was Tk 2,000. Now it’s Tk 3,800. And in just one month, it has increased by Tk 800 to 1000.”

Vietnamese cinnamon is being sold at Tk 600 per kg, cumin at Tk 720, and cloves at Tk 1,600. However, these three spices have not seen a recent price increase.

In a week, the price of black pepper has jumped by Tk 50 to 60, with the wholesale price per kg at Tk 980 and retail at about Tk 1,100.

Spice wholesaler Belal Store’s owner Md Hafiz said, “We get it from Chawkbazar. It is sold there at a higher price. Black pepper was purchased from abroad at Tk 700 to 750. The spice association is releasing it at Tk 950.”

He also claimed that an increase in shop rent contributes to the price rise, saying, “I rented this shop in Karwan Bazar in 2012 for Tk 18,000 per month. Now it’s Tk 71,000. The salary of an employee was Tk 6,000, now it’s Tk 18,000.

“The [Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection] tells us to sell at a price that makes it impossible to do business.”

He showed a bill from 2021 for purchasing goods worth Tk 63,000, saying, “The items listed here would now cost over Tk 100,000 to buy. A kg of raisins that was Tk 300 two-three years ago is now Tk 680. The black pepper I buy wholesale for over Tk 900 was Tk 500 a couple of years ago.”

Saiful Islam, a grocer in Tejgaon's Tejkunipara Market, said: “Before Eid, big businessmen try to take advantage.”