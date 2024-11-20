An alleged vandalism of two bus belonging to Dhaka College triggers the clashes

Dhaka College and City College students clash over vandalism of buses

A series of clashes have broken out between the students of Dhaka College and City College, leaving at least 10 injured.

The unrest, triggered by the alleged vandalism of two buses belonging to Dhaka College, prompted police personnel to fire five rounds of tear gas to restore order.

According to reports, the clash broke out around 2:30pm at the Science Lab intersection on Wednesday.

