Security beefed up at tribunal, across Dhaka ahead of Hasina verdict date

Authorities have beefed up security at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) ahead of the announcement of the verdict date in a crimes against humanity case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

A three-member bench of the ICT led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder will set the date on Thursday.

The Awami League, whose activities have been banned, announced a “Dhaka Lockdown” programme on Thursday in response to the announcement of the verdict date. Ahead of the programme, sporadic bombings and the torching of vehicles have been taking place in various parts of the country, including Dhaka, over the past few days.

Police, Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have taken up positions and are on alert in the area adjacent to the High Court shrine. Army personnel have also been seen on patrol.

BGB and police armoured vehicles are stationed nearby. A security cordon has been set up around the entire area. Journalists and lawyers are being searched while entering the tribunal premises.

Checkposts have been set up at the entrances to Dhaka since Wednesday to prevent sabotage surrounding the banned Awami League's programme. Seventeen thousand police personnel have been deployed at various important points in the city.

In addition, BGB and the Army personnel are also on alert throughout the capital.

On Wednesday and Thursday, police conducted overnight raids in different hotels and shared accommodations after learning that Awami League leaders and activists were heading to Dhaka.

During the operation, information on hotel guests, including their national identity cards, occupations, and why they came to Dhaka, was verified. Police also checked their mobile phones to see if they contained any Awami League contact information.

Tensions persist over arson attacks on vehicles and scattered crude bomb attacks in the capital over the past few days. Dhaka roads stood more empty on Thursday than at other times.

Many private companies in Dhaka have asked their employees to “work from home” on Wednesday.

Many educational institutions announced that students will be taking online classes, but later backed down under government pressure. Some schools in Dhaka asked teachers to come to class on Wednesday, but verbally asked their students not to attend classes. Some schools have also announced that classes will be closed.