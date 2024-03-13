Bangladeshi sailors held hostage by Somali pirates detail hijacking ordeal

After commandeering an Iranian fishing trawler a month ago, Somali pirates had been on the lookout for new targets along the Indian Ocean.

Their search culminated in the hijacking of the Bangladeshi-flagged MV Abdullah on Mar 12.

In an audio message sent to the ship's owners, MV Abdullah's Chief Officer Atiq Ullah Khan provided a brief update on the situation on board. "They [the pirates] are now preparing to release the Iranian fishing boat. It has run out of fuel so they're drawing diesel from us."

In a separate audio message, another crew member of MV Abdullah revealed that the Iranian fishing boat has been moored to Bangladesh vessel.

Following the capture of the MV Abdullah on Tuesday, all 23 Bangladeshi sailors aboard were taken hostage. The cargo ship is operated by SR Shipping, part of the Kabir Group.

In his message, Atiq shed further light on the sailors' plight. “I am the chief officer of the vessel Abdullah. The time on board is approximately 10:30am. At 7:30 GMT, a high-speed boat was approaching us. We immediately sounded the alarm and proceeded to the bridge. From there, I headed to the citadel [a secure space equipped with means of communication and emergency supplies]. The captain and second officer were on the bridge."

"Then I initiated a zigzag manoeuvre. I sent out an SOS. I tried to contact the UKMTO (UK Maritime Trade Operations). However, the UKMTO did not respond to our calls then. The pirates then boarded the ship and captured the captain and the second officer."