Bangladeshi sailors held hostage by Somali pirates detail hijacking ordeal

After commandeering an Iranian fishing trawler a month ago, Somali pirates had been on the lookout for new targets along the Indian Ocean.
Their search culminated in the hijacking of the Bangladeshi-flagged MV Abdullah on Mar 12.
In an audio message sent to the ship's owners, MV Abdullah's Chief Officer Atiq Ullah Khan provided a brief update on the situation on board. "They [the pirates] are now preparing to release the Iranian fishing boat. It has run out of fuel so they're drawing diesel from us."
In a separate audio message, another crew member of MV Abdullah revealed that the Iranian fishing boat has been moored to Bangladesh vessel.
Following the capture of the MV Abdullah on Tuesday, all 23 Bangladeshi sailors aboard were taken hostage. The cargo ship is operated by SR Shipping, part of the Kabir Group.
In his message, Atiq shed further light on the sailors' plight. “I am the chief officer of the vessel Abdullah. The time on board is approximately 10:30am. At 7:30 GMT, a high-speed boat was approaching us. We immediately sounded the alarm and proceeded to the bridge. From there, I headed to the citadel [a secure space equipped with means of communication and emergency supplies]. The captain and second officer were on the bridge."
"Then I initiated a zigzag manoeuvre. I sent out an SOS. I tried to contact the UKMTO (UK Maritime Trade Operations). However, the UKMTO did not respond to our calls then. The pirates then boarded the ship and captured the captain and the second officer."
BLANK SHOTS FIRED
A video depicting the hijacking of the MV Abdullah, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a pirate climbing the ship's railing with a gun slung over his shoulder.
Upon boarding, the pirates corralled all the sailors onto the ship's bridge and fired blank shots.
“They called us over. We all gathered. They fired some shots. We were all terrified. Everyone was seated on the bridge. However, they didn't raise their hands on anyone. They harried the second officer a bit," said Atiq.
“Then another speedboat arrived with more people. About 15-20 people boarded the vessel.”
After a while, a large fishing vessel began approaching. This was the Iranian boat hijacked by the Somali pirates a month earlier, according to Atiq.
“They had been aboard that ship, scouring the seas for a month in search of another vessel to hijack. Unfortunately, they came across our vessel. Now they plan to release that Iranian fishing boat. The fishing boat has depleted its fuel. They are taking diesel from us, using a Wilden pump since they have no system for transferring the fuel."
Detailing the situation after pirates seized the vessel, Atiq said, “They stopped the ship. The second and third engineers went to the engine room to systematically bring the ship to a halt. Thankfully, the ship hasn't been damaged yet. We haven't been harmed either. But everyone's a bit nervous. They've been trying to frighten us."
An unidentified crew member aboard the MV Abdullah also sent several brief audio messages to another Bangladeshi seafarer working on a foreign ship.
In the messages, the crew member explained, “Two months ago, they hijacked an Iranian fishing boat, which is now tethered to our ship. They mainly launched their attack on us from that fishing boat.
"So now they will release the Iranian fishing boat after holding it for two months. We supplied it with diesel oil. Once the diesel is transferred, it will be released. Then, perhaps, they might take us to their hideout on the Somali coast.”
'20-25 DAYS WORTH OF FOOD SUPPLIES LEFT'
According to Atiq Ullah, the MV Abdullah had about 20-25 days' worth of provisions on board and 200 tonnes of fresh water. "We're advising everyone to use fresh water carefully and to manage our provisions accordingly.”
In his message, he also flagged another concern.
“Our ship is carrying about 55,000 [tonnes of] coal, which poses a significant risk. It's a fire hazard, and it could potentially increase methane concentration. Last I checked, the oxygen level was between 9-10 percent. This situation requires continuous monitoring. Should there be any increase, it's important to consult experts.”
Atiq also hoped for a quick end to the ordeal and urged the company to stand by the families of the crew back home.
“Sir, please ensure appropriate measures are taken. Pray for us, sir, and please look after of our families and console them."
The United Kingdom's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) posted two notifications on its website on Tuesday regarding the hijacking of the Bangladeshi-flagged vessel MV Abdullah by pirates.
The messages indicated that the hijacking occurred 600 nautical miles east of Mogadishu, Somalia's capital. The UKMTO has advised vessels in the area to proceed with caution.
Earlier on Jan 30, Reuters reported that the Indian Navy ship INS Sumitra rescued two Iranian fishing boats with 36 crew members from Somali pirates.