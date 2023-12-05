    বাংলা

    Two dead as trucks crash head-on in Chattogram

    Another person was injured in the accident on the Chattogram-Khagrachhari highway

    Chattogram Bureau
    Published : 5 Dec 2023, 06:55 AM
    Updated : 5 Dec 2023, 06:55 AM

    Two people have died and another has been injured after a head-on collision between two trucks in Chattogram.

    The incident occurred on the Chattogram-Khagrachhari highway in Hathazari Upazila's Matha area early on Tuesday, according to the police.

    A truck carrying rubber was headed from Ramgar to Chattogram when it slammed into a stone-laden truck travelling in the opposite direction, said Inspector Adil Mahmud of the Najirhat Highway Police Outpost.

    Md Rubel, the driver of the rubber-laden truck, and Md Alamgir, his assistant, were killed in the collision, he added.

    Meanwhile, the driver of the stone-laden truck, 60-year-old Nurunnabi, was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital with injuries.

    RELATED STORIES
    A shopkeeper wearing a mask waits for customers at a hijab shop, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar 6, 2020.
    EU court rules hijab can be banned at work
    The hijab, the traditional head scarf worn around the head and shoulders, has been a divisive issue across Europe for years
    Four of a family and autorickshaw driver die in collision with truck in Rajshahi
    5 die as truck crushes autorickshaw in Rajshahi
    Both vehicles fall into a ditch after the collision in Puthia Upazila
    Two Indian nationals die in head-on crash between truck and car in Satkhira
    2 Indian nationals die in Satkhira road crash
    The driver of a car was also injured in the incident
    Man dead, 3 hurt after bus hits utility pole in Chattogram
    Man dies in Chattogram bus crash
    Bus supervisor Ismail died when the vehicle veered out of control and slammed into a utility pole in Sitakunda

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp