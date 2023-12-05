Two dead as trucks crash head-on in Chattogram

The hijab, the traditional head scarf worn around the head and shoulders, has been a divisive issue across Europe for years
Two people have died and another has been injured after a head-on collision between two trucks in Chattogram.
The incident occurred on the Chattogram-Khagrachhari highway in Hathazari Upazila's Matha area early on Tuesday, according to the police.
A truck carrying rubber was headed from Ramgar to Chattogram when it slammed into a stone-laden truck travelling in the opposite direction, said Inspector Adil Mahmud of the Najirhat Highway Police Outpost.
Md Rubel, the driver of the rubber-laden truck, and Md Alamgir, his assistant, were killed in the collision, he added.
Meanwhile, the driver of the stone-laden truck, 60-year-old Nurunnabi, was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital with injuries.