Viqarunnisa teacher remanded on sexual harassment charges; others barred from private coaching

Police have received permission to quiz Murad Hossain Sarker, a senior mathematics teacher of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in Dhaka, in custody for two days in a case over sexually harassing a student.

Metropolitan Magistrate Jaki Al Farabi granted the remand of Murad when Lalbagh Police Station Sub-Inspector Faiaz Hossain produced him in the court and sought a seven-day remand on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the renowned institution has barred its teachers from privately coaching students for now amid protests over the alleged incidents of sexual harassment at Murad’s private coaching centre.

Acting Principal Keka Roy Chowdhury told bdnews24.com on Tuesday that they sent a notice on the temporary ban on private coaching.