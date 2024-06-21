Two die as bus rams three-wheeler in Faridpur

At least nine others were injured in the road accident

Two passengers on a three-wheeler have been killed after the vehicle was rammed by a bus in Faridpur. At least nine others were injured in the accident.

The incident occurred around 12:30am on Friday in the Modhukhali Bazar area on the Dhaka-Magura Highway, said Md Salauddin Chowdhury, chief of Karimpur Highway Police.

The dead have been identified as Sumon Ali, 38, and Siraj Howladar, 60. Sumon hailed from Jhalakathi and Siraj from Barishal Sadar.

The injured were identified as Milon, 32, Mim, 3, Sonali, 6, Jashim, 32, Shirin, 30, Sharmin Begum, 25, Liza Begum, 45, Rahat Bepari, 25, and Shamsu Sheikh, 40.

“A three-wheeler was headed from Modhukhali Bazar to Gondardia and was changing from the Faridpur-bound lane to the Magura-bound lane when a Dhaka-bound Purbasha Paribahan bus left its own lane and rammed the three-wheeler in the Magura-bound lane,” said OC Salauddin. “Two people were killed on the spot.”

Police rushed to the scene and rescued the injured with support from locals. The injured have been admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital.

The bus has been seized and legal action will be taken over the incident, Salauddin said.