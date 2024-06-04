Two men run over and killed by out-of-control truck in Benapole

A retired professor and a night guard were run over around dawn on Tuesday

Two men have died after they were run over by a truck that veered out of control in Jashore’s Benapole.

The accident occurred early on Tuesday morning on the Jashore-Benapole highway in front of the Navaron Forest Office, said Sub Inspector Jayanta Kumar Basu of the Navaron Highway Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Nasir Uddin, 62, a retired professor from Navaron Degree College and Ali Baksha, 65, a night guard for the Japan Bangladesh Cultural Exchange Association.

Both men lived in the Navaron Forest neighbourhood, the police said.

SI Basu said, "Nasir Uddin and Ali Box were on their way to the mosque for Fajr prayers when a freight truck travelling from Jashore to Benapole veered out of control and ran them over."

"They died on the spot as a result of the collision. Following the accident, the truck crashed into a nearby ditch."

Police arrived and recovered the bodies when locals reported the incident, he added.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the driver and his assistant, who fled the scene after the accident, he said.