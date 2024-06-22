India to open e-medical visa facility for Bangladeshis, says Modi

The Indian prime minister assures an assistant high commission in Rangpur soon

Bangladeshi patients will be eligible for e-medical visa facilities, says Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian premier also said an Assistant High Commission would soon be opened in Rangpur.

The announcements were made at a joint press conference following meetings between the delegations of India and Bangladesh in Delhi on Saturday.

The prime ministers of both countries spoke to the media after their meeting at Hyderabad House.

Modi said, “India will begin processing e-medical visas for Bangladeshi nationals travelling to India for medical treatment.

“India has also decided to open a new Assistant High Commission in Rangpur to benefit the people in Bangladesh’s northwest,” he said

Stating that the two leaders had met frequently over the past few years, the Indian prime minister said: "We have met 10 times in the past year, but today's meeting is special because Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the first state guest of our third government. Bangladesh is crucial for our Neighbourhood First policy, Act East Policy, Vision SAGAR, and Indo-Pacific vision. We have completed several developmental programmes together in the last year."

Modi also congratulated the cricket teams of both countries on reaching the Super Eight round.

He said he looked forward to the match between the two countries on Saturday evening.

He said, "I wish the Indian and Bangladesh cricket teams all the best for today's match."

Highlighting various issues of cooperation between the two countries, the prime minister of India said, “India and Bangladesh have started trading in Indian rupees. India will facilitate the export of electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh using the national grid.”

“The two countries have decided to start discussions at the technical level to renew the Padma Agreement. A technical team [from India] will also visit Bangladesh to inspect the preservation and management of the Teesta River in Bangladesh."

Stating that the sixth railway line between India and Bangladesh has been opened through Agartala, Modi said, "Cargo service to our northeastern states has started through Khulna’s Mongla port. Trade in Indian rupees has started between the two countries. The world's longest river cruise has been completed between India and Bangladesh on the Ganges [Padma] River.”

He said, “The first cross-border partnership pipeline between India and Bangladesh has been completed. The export of electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh using the Indian grid is an example of regional cooperation.”

A bilateral meeting was held between the two leaders.

Afterwards, 10 memorandums of understanding or MoUs were signed between the two countries, seven of which are new. Three other MoUs were renewed.

The MoUs were in the fields of economic and maritime cooperation, railways, capacity building, health, education cooperation, fisheries and disaster management.

Hasina arrived in Delhi on Friday for a two-day state visit.