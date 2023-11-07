Buses torched, vehicles vandalised as garment workers protest for wage hike in Gazipur

Two buses have been torched and several vehicles vandalised in Gazipur during heated protests by garment factory workers demanding an increase in their salary.

Workers from the Konabari and Kashimpur areas staged protests and blockades on the Dhaka-Tangail highway to press home their demand on Tuesday.

Clashes erupted between the workers and law enforcement, according to KM Ashraf Uddin, chief of Konabari Police Station.