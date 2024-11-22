Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 22, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Five-hour halt in southern rail services ends as battery-run rickshaw drivers clear tracks

Protests against High Court’s ban on battery-run rickshaws disrupt rail services

Five-hour halt in southern rail services ends as battery-run rick

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 22 Nov 2024, 08:23 PM

Updated : 22 Nov 2024, 08:23 PM

Related Stories
Battery-run rickshaw drivers protest on Dhaka roads
Battery-run rickshaw drivers protest on Dhaka roads
Bangladesh appoints new EC led by Nasir Uddin
Bangladesh appoints new EC led by Nasir Uddin
Over 150 Dhaka College students injured: authorities, students
Over 150 Dhaka College students injured: authorities, students
BNP chief Khaleda Zia starts for Senakunja for Armed Forces Day
BNP chief Khaleda Zia starts for Senakunja for Armed Forces Day
Read More
Lebanese soccer star left in coma by airstrike
Lebanese soccer star left in coma by airstrike
Pro-Palestinian NGOs seek to halt Dutch arms exports
Pro-Palestinian NGOs seek to halt Dutch arms exports
Leathertech Bangladesh
Leathertech Bangladesh
Fast-forming planet has astronomers gripped
Fast-forming planet has astronomers gripped
Read More
Opinion

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy

Muntasir Mamun

Pedalling through parallels
Pedalling through parallels
Read More