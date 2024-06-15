AL leader Babu ‘confesses to involvement’ in MP Anar murder

He is being interrogated following arrest and remand

Awami League leader Kazi Kamal Ahmed aka Babu, an accused in the case filed over the murder of ruling party MP Anwarul Azim Anar, has given a confessional statement in court.

Babu, the relief and social welfare secretary of Jhenaidah Awami League, confessed to his involvement in the murder in court on Friday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim recorded the statement upon a plea from Detective Branch Assistant Police Commissioner Mahfuzur Rahman.

Sub-inspector Jalal Ahmed, the general recording officer for court police, said Babu agreed to give a confessional statement under Section 164 during his remand.

Babu was arrested and remanded by the police on suspicion of involvement in Anar's murder.

Regarding Babu's arrest and quizzing, DB chief Harunor Rashid said: “After evaluating all the information and evidence, we felt it necessary to question Babu. Accordingly, he was arrested and remanded. We are interrogating him.”

Extremist leader Amanullah Sayeed aka Shimul Bhuiyan, his nephew Tanvir Bhuiyan, and Celesty Rahman's mobile phones have also been sent for forensic examination as ordered by the court.

The DB petition said after Anar's murder, the four suspects exchanged various information via WhatsApp. It is also necessary to know whether the suspects deleted any information, photos, or videos of the abduction and murder on WhatsApp.

Besides Babu, police have obtained an eight-day custody order for Shaidul Karim Mintu, Awami League general secretary, as a suspect in the case.

MP Anar went missing on May 11 after travelling to India for medical treatment. His friend, gold merchant Gopal Biswas, filed a General Diary in Kolkata following Anar's disappearance, initiating investigations in both countries.

On May 22, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal announced in a press conference in Dhaka that MP Anar had been murdered in a planned manner in a Kolkata residence.

Following information provided by Indian police, Bangladesh police arrested Shimul Bhuiyan, Tanvir Bhuiyan, and Celesty Rahman. However, the alleged mastermind, Shaheen, reportedly fled to the United States via Kathmandu, Nepal.

In connection with the murder, Kolkata police arrested a butcher named Jihad Howladar. Shaheen's assistant Siam Hossain was arrested in Kathmandu and handed over to Indian police.

West Bengal media have reported that police learnt a lot about the murder by interrogating Siam.

The CID took Siam on a raid near a canal in Bijoyganj Bazar Thana and recovered bones from a bush in the area.

Citing Kolkata police, Indian media have reported that after Anar's murder, Siam and Jihad dismembered his body in a New Town residence and disposed of the pieces in the canal. Siam then returned to the New Town residence.

Earlier, police had recovered meat from a septic tank of the Kolkata house. These samples were sent to the Central Forensic Lab of India for DNA testing.

The tests later confirmed that the recovered meat and bones belonged to a human male.