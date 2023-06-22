With general election months away, voter apathy stings EC ‘pleased’ with city polls

Largely peaceful balloting in five city corporations has left the Election Commission happy, but low turnouts have laid bare one of the biggest challenges facing it in the next general election: voter apathy.

Amid a boycott by the BNP, and later by the Islami Andolan Bangladesh, the turnouts in the city polls have been around 50 percent on an average, which is “good enough” for the elections to the local government body, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said.

Satisfied with the voting, he admitted it would have been “excellent” had the turnout edged somewhere between 60 percent and 70 percent.