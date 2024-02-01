Two brothers were about to start a new chapter in their lives. But a road accident turned wedding festivities into a funeral

An air of excitement and joy filled the home of Moksed Ali Sardar in Rajbari as the family geared up to host the wedding ceremonies and a joint reception for two brothers over the weekend.
One of the grooms, 27-year-old Saiful Islam, set off on a motorcycle to bring his brother Monirul Islam, 32, home from the Daulatdia jetty. Their other brother, Shamiul, was set to get married on Thursday, with Saiful set to tie the knot a day later.
But the festive atmosphere was shattered by tragedy when the brothers died in a motorcycle accident on their way home.
The accident occurred around 12:15 am on Thursday on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Goalando Upazila, according to SI M Al Mamud of the Ahladipur Highway Police Station.
A soil-laden truck collided with their motorcycle near Mokbul’s Shop, and locals subsequently rushed them to the Goalando Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared the brothers dead.
The truck was seized by the police, although the driver and his helper managed to escape. Efforts to apprehend them are ongoing, SI Mahmud said.
Authorities are also having difficulties determining the cause of the accident as it occurred at night, according to him
"We can’t say [who's to blame] before completing our investigation,” he said.