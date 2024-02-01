Two brothers were about to start a new chapter in their lives. But a road accident turned wedding festivities into a funeral

An air of excitement and joy filled the home of Moksed Ali Sardar in Rajbari as the family geared up to host the wedding ceremonies and a joint reception for two brothers over the weekend.

One of the grooms, 27-year-old Saiful Islam, set off on a motorcycle to bring his brother Monirul Islam, 32, home from the Daulatdia jetty. Their other brother, Shamiul, was set to get married on Thursday, with Saiful set to tie the knot a day later.

But the festive atmosphere was shattered by tragedy when the brothers died in a motorcycle accident on their way home.