12 vehicles torched amid BNP’s latest transport blockade

Arsonists set fire to as many as 12 vehicles across the country during the BNP’s latest 48-hour nationwide transport blockade, the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

Most of the vehicles were set ablaze in Dhaka in the 24 hours to 6 am on Thursday, the fire service said in a media briefing.

With the national elections set to take place on Jan 7, the BNP, the largest opposition group in the country, has maintained that it will not take part in the polls unless a neutral caretaker government is instituted.