Bangladesh deploys 232 BGB platoons to quell sabotage during opposition blockade

As many as 232 platoons of the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) have been deployed across Bangladesh to prevent acts of sabotage during the latest nationwide transport blockade initiated by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Among these, 28 BGB platoons are on patrol in Dhaka and the surrounding districts. Each platoon typically consists of 30 BGB troopers. The deployment is aimed at controlling the law and order situation in the country, according to officials.

"Since dawn, 232 platoons of BGB have been deployed across the country, including the capital Dhaka, to maintain law and order. There's also a sufficient number of BGB platoons on standby," said Shariful Islam, a spokesman for the border security force.

The political temperature in Bangladesh has been rising in recent months as the BNP, the country's largest opposition group, continues to press ahead with its campaign to replace the Awami League government with a non-partisan caretaker system ahead of the election.