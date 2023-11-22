Bangladesh deploys 232 BGB platoons to quell sabotage during opposition blockade

As many as 232 platoons of the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) have been deployed across Bangladesh to prevent acts of sabotage during the latest nationwide transport blockade initiated by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.
Among these, 28 BGB platoons are on patrol in Dhaka and the surrounding districts. Each platoon typically consists of 30 BGB troopers. The deployment is aimed at controlling the law and order situation in the country, according to officials.
"Since dawn, 232 platoons of BGB have been deployed across the country, including the capital Dhaka, to maintain law and order. There's also a sufficient number of BGB platoons on standby," said Shariful Islam, a spokesman for the border security force.
The political temperature in Bangladesh has been rising in recent months as the BNP, the country's largest opposition group, continues to press ahead with its campaign to replace the Awami League government with a non-partisan caretaker system ahead of the election.
As part of its campaign, the BNP organised a mass rally at Dhaka's Naya Paltan on Oct 28. But the event was marred by deadly clashes with the police, leading the opposition group to enforce several rounds of hartals and transport blockades in protest.
The BNP campaign garnered support from like-minded parties, and Jamaat-e-Islami, a long-time ally of the party, initiated similar programmes separately.
Daily reports of vehicle arson and clashes have marked the ongoing blockades, raising concerns about public safety.
Earlier on Oct 31, the BGB's Rapid Action Team (RAT) was deployed in Dhaka during the 72-hour blockade enforced by the BNP and Jamaat. During that time, BGB troopers were stationed in parts of the country.
The subsequent phases of the opposition protest programmes saw the deployment of BGB personnel throughout the country, including Dhaka, to maintain law and order.