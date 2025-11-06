Poppy seeds imported under bird food label from Pakistan seized in Chattogram

Chattogram Customs House has seized 24,960kg of poppy seeds that were imported from Pakistan under a false declaration as bird feed.

According to a media statement, the shipment, banned under import rules, was intercepted recently by the authorities.

Officials said Adib Trading, a company based in Chattogram’s Korbaniganj, imported 32,010kg of goods in two containers from Pakistan, declaring them as bird food. The clearing and forwarding agency MH Trading filed the bill of entry for release.

Acting on a tip-off, customs officials suspended the clearance process and conducted a physical inspection on Oct 22.

During the inspection, they found that while the front section of the containers contained bird feed, the rear portion was packed with poppy seeds.

“A total of 7,200kg of bird feed had been placed in the front of the containers to conceal 24,960kg of poppy seeds hidden inside,” a customs officer said.

Following the inspection, samples of both items were sent to the Plant Quarantine Station at Chattogram Port, the Nanotechnology Centre at Dhaka University, and Khulna University of Engineering and Technology laboratories for testing.

Chattogram Customs said laboratory results confirmed that the seized material was poppy seed.

It added that germinable poppy seeds are categorised as Class A narcotics under the Narcotics Control Act, 2018.

The authorities also noted that under Article 3(1) (Kha) of the Import Policy Order 2021–2024, poppy seeds are listed as item number 15 among prohibited imports. Legal action is being taken for bringing in restricted goods under a false declaration.

Officials explained that certain species of poppy plants are used for opium production. When the seed pods begin to mature, they contain latex from which opium is derived.

Once the pods dry, the seeds -- commonly known as poppy seeds -- are harvested for use as a spice.