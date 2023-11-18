Seven dead, crops damaged as Cyclone Midhili lashes Bangladesh

Cyclone Midhili has lashed Bangladesh’s coast with ‘weak’ winds, but caused significant harm, killing at least seven people and destroying scores of homes

It also damaged crops with driving rain at the onset of winter, disrupted transport and knocked off power in many areas after making landfall on Friday afternoon.

The deaths were caused by wall collapse or fallen trees, which also halted traffic in some areas.

In Brahmanbaria, a tree felled by wind gusts on railway tracks led to a two-hour suspension of train services on the routes from Dhaka to Chattogram, Sylhet and Noakhali for two hours in the evening.

In the wee hours of Friday, four members of a family died after a wall of their mud house collapsed at Hnila in the Teknaf Upazila of Cox’s Bazar district.

The victims of the incident are Anwara Begum, 50, her son Shahidul Mostafa, 20, and daughters Nilufa Yasmin, 15, and Sadia Begum, 11.

In Chattogram, a 72-year-old man identified as Abdul Wahab from Magdhara Union in Sandwip died after being hit by a fallen tree branch in the afternoon.