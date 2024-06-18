10.4m animals sacrificed for Eid-ul-Azha

The number rose by 367,106 from 2023

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock says that 10,408,918 animals were sacrificed across Bangladesh during Eid-ul-Azha this year.

"Last year, the number of sacrifices across the country was 10,041,812. In 2022 the number was 9,950,763," according to Nazmul Hasan, a spokesman for the ministry.

"Compared to last year, the country sacrificed 367,106 more animals this year."

Dhaka Division saw the most sacrifices this year, while Mymensingh Division saw the least.

Field level data says 2,529,182 animals were sacrificed in the Dhaka Division, 2,057,520 in the Chattogram Division, 2,426,111 in the Rajshahi Division, 1,008,855 in the Khulna Division, 428,438 in the Barishal Division, 393,742 in the Sylhet Division, 1,172,553 in the Rangpur Division, and 392,517 in the Mymensingh Division.

The livestock sacrificed included 4,766,859 cows, 112,918 buffaloes, 5,056,719 goats, 471,149 sheep, and 1,273 other animals.

This year 12,980,367 cattle were prepared across the country for sacrifice on Eid.