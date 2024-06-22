This is the first bilateral talks between the two sides reelected in polls earlier this year

Hasina, Modi meet in Delhi in first bilateral talks between reelected governments

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has held a bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesman for the Indian external affairs ministry, said on X that Modi welcomed Hasina to Hyderabad House on Saturday.

A video of the meeting was posted on Modi’s YouTube channel.

The two sides also held representative-level discussions and signed several memorandums of understanding and agreements.

The two leaders then faced the media at a joint press conference. A video of Modi’s statement was posted on his X handle.

There will be a state banquet in her honour.

In the afternoon, she will visit the secretariat office of Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar before returning to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid a courtesy call on Hasina at her Taj Hotel suite on the first day of her visit on Friday.

She called for strengthening efforts to beat challenges on the path of economic development activities through a dialogue during the meeting.

Jaishankar said the relationship between Bangladesh and India has reached such heights in the past 10 years that this can now be taken to a new chapter.

Hasina also met an Indian business delegation on the same day and urged them to invest in Bangladesh.

The prime minister will depart for Dhaka aboard a special Biman flight at 6pm local time.