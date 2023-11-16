Fears of violent confrontations deepen in Bangladesh with election set for Jan 7

The announcement of the timeline of parliamentary polls has escalated fears of more violent confrontations in Bangladesh’s politics.

With the 12th general election set for Jan 7, 2024, the ruling Awami League has taken out processions to welcome the schedule amid reports of a rise in violence in different parts of the country during the BNP’s antigovernment blockade.

Ideological differences are common in multi-party politics, but if they lead to conflicts and violence, it can harm the voting process, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said while announcing the schedule on Wednesday.