127,198 Bangladeshis set to perform Hajj in 2023 as Saudi Arabia lifts restrictions

As many as 127,198 Bangladeshis will be able to perform Hajj, the biggest annual Islamic pilgrimage, in 2023 with no pandemic restrictions imposed by Saudi Arabia.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan revealed the information at a press conference in Dhaka on Sunday.

Saudi authorities may change the quota for Bangladeshi pilgrims if the COVID-19 situation worsens again, he said, citing a deal with the Middle Eastern kingdom.

Under government arrangement, 15,000 pilgrims will travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj. The rest will travel under private arrangement.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will carry half of the pilgrims and the remaining half will take Saudia flights.

Immigration formalities of Bangladeshi pilgrims will be done at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka under another deal with Saudi Arabia, Faridul said.