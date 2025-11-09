CID files charge sheets in 17 money laundering cases against Salman F Rahman, associates

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed charge sheets in 17 cases against Salman F Rahman, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s advisor on private industry and investment, and several of his associates over allegations of laundering $97 million abroad under the guise of foreign trade.

CID Special Superintendent of Police Jasim Uddin Khan confirmed the development in a message on Sunday, saying the charge sheets were filed “without delay”.

He added that a press conference would be held later in the day to share further details.

The cases were filed on Sept 18, 2024 against 28 individuals, including Beximco Group Vice Chairman Salman F Rahman, on charges of laundering around Tk 10 billion through fake export activities.

Salman’s brother, Beximco Group Chairman Sohail F Rahman, his son Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman, and Sohail’s son Ahmed Shahryar Rahman are also among the accused.

According to the case dossier, 17 Beximco Group companies, owned by Salman and Sohail, exported goods against 93 letters of credit (LCs) through Janata Bank between 2021 and 2024. The CID found that nearly $83 million from those exports were never repatriated within the stipulated time.

Preliminary findings suggest that much of the exported goods were sent to RR Global Trading, a company jointly owned by Shayan and Shahryar, in Sharjah and Saudi Arabia.

The CID also said it had gathered information about fund transfers to Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Turkey, and Sri Lanka under the guise of exports.

Investigators later sought the court’s permission to attach assets belonging to Salman and his family members.

On Jan 23, the CID announced the attachment of properties worth about Tk 2.5 billion as part of the probe.

The agency said it filed the 17 charge sheets simultaneously on Sunday, within 14 months of the cases being lodged.

Following the fall of the Awami League government, police arrested Salman on Aug 13. He has been behind bars since then. However, reports suggest his brother, son, and nephew are currently abroad.