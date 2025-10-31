Downpours to drench parts of Bangladesh as low pressure moves over India

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the country as a well-marked low currently situated over India moves northeastwards.

In a special weather bulletin issued on Friday, the BMD warned that during the 48 hours from 11am Friday, heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at several places in the Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Mymensingh divisions.

Meteorologist Shahinul Islam said the well-marked low over southern Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas in India has moved north-northeastwards and is now positioned over northern Chhattisgarh and nearby regions.

He added the weather system may move further north-northeastwards over the next 24 hours and gradually weaken into a low.

Due to the system’s influence, light to moderate rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty winds are likely in most areas of the Rangpur Division, in many places across the Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions, and at a few locations in the Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions.

Day and night temperatures across the country are expected to remain nearly unchanged.

In the past 24 hours, the highest temperature in the country was recorded in Narsingdi at 35.3 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature was 20.6 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh's Tetulia.

During the same period, Chuadanga recorded the highest rainfall at 28mm, followed by 26mm in Kumarkhali, Kushtia, and 19mm each in Bogura and Naogaon's Badalgachhi, according to the Met Office.