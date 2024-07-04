ACC prosecutes actor Shanto Khan over Tk 32.4m ‘illicit assets’

He neither submitted his wealth statement to the ACC on time nor requested an extension

The Anti-Corruption Commission, or ACC, has prosecuted movie actor Shanto Khan on charges related to his alleged illicit assets worth over Tk 32.4 million.

ACC Assistant Director Md Ataur Rahman Sarker brought the charges at the commission’s Dhaka district integrated office on Wednesday, ACC spokesman Md Aktarul Islam said.

The case alleges that Shanto amassed assets worth Tk 32.45 million through illegal means, he added.

The ACC had issued a notice to Shanto, his wife, and his dependents to submit a wealth statement within 21 days after finding preliminary evidence that he had acquired assets beyond known income sources.

Although Shanto acknowledged receipt of the notice, he neither submitted the statement within the specified period nor requested an extension.

According to the case statement, ACC's investigation and document review revealed that Shanto possessed immovable assets worth Tk 135.13 million and movable assets worth Tk 23.78 million, totalling Tk 158.91 million.

In addition, family and other expenses from the 2018-19 to 2022-23 fiscal years amounted to Tk 1.93 million.

The total value of Shanto's assets, including family and other expenses, stood at Tk 160.85 million.

However, sources of his legal income accounted for only Tk 128.39 million.

Thus, the case alleges that Tk 32.45 million worth of assets are beyond Shanto’s known sources of income.

Shanto debuted in the film industry with the 2019 movie "Prem Chor," directed by Uttam Akash.

He also starred in "Tungi Parar Mia Bhai," based on the childhood and adolescence of Bangabandhu, as well as "Bikkhov" and "Bubujan."

Shanto's father, Selim Khan, is chairman of Lakshmipur Model Union Parishad in Chandpur Sadar.

The ACC also filed a case against Selim for allegedly amassing Tk 340 million in illicit assets and concealing information about assets worth Tk 6.7 million in 2022.