Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 04, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

ACC prosecutes actor Shanto Khan over Tk 32.4m ‘illicit assets’

He neither submitted his wealth statement to the ACC on time nor requested an extension

ACC prosecutes actor Shanto Khan

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 04 Jul 2024, 12:30 AM

Updated : 04 Jul 2024, 12:30 AM

Related Stories
Pension authority gives ‘assurances’ over Prottoy scheme
Pension authority gives ‘assurances’ over Prottoy scheme
Tk 45m in gold seized from SalamAir flight
Tk 45m in gold seized from SalamAir flight
Daughter's lover killed former MP's wife: PBI
Daughter's lover killed former MP's wife: PBI
New curriculum scraps the CGPA era
New curriculum scraps the CGPA era
Read More
Hasina urges prudent use of medical equipment
Hasina urges prudent use of medical equipment
Sagar-Runi case delay ‘ridiculing criminal justice system’: HC
Sagar-Runi case delay ‘ridiculing criminal justice system’: HC
Israeli strike kills senior Hezbollah commander
Israeli strike kills senior Hezbollah commander
bdnews24.com moderator attacked by robbers in Dhaka
bdnews24.com moderator attacked by robbers in Dhaka
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More