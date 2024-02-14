Bangladesh to send back fleeing Myanmar security forces on Thursday

Bangladesh is preparing to repatriate 330 people, mostly members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP), who fled across the border to escape an ongoing conflict between junta forces and insurgents.

They will be handed over to Myanmar authorities at the Bangladesh Navy's jetty in Cox’s Bazar’s Inani on Thursday, according to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Details about the repatriation process were not disclosed by the BGB. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that the decision to send the BGP personnel home by sea followed discussions between the two countries.