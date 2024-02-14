    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to send back fleeing Myanmar security forces on Thursday

    As many as 330 people, some of whom are civilians, will be handed over to Myanmar authorities at Cox’s Bazar’s Inani

    Cox's Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM

    Bangladesh is preparing to repatriate 330 people, mostly members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP), who fled across the border to escape an ongoing conflict between junta forces and insurgents.

    They will be handed over to Myanmar authorities at the Bangladesh Navy's jetty in Cox’s Bazar’s Inani on Thursday, according to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

    Details about the repatriation process were not disclosed by the BGB. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that the decision to send the BGP personnel home by sea followed discussions between the two countries.

    In preparation, 100 of the 330 Myanmar nationals were moved from the Tumbru border area in Bandarban to Teknaf on Feb 8.

    According to BGB officials, a Myanmar Navy ship will approach the maritime border of Bangladesh and remain offshore. The BGP members and their families will then be transferred to the ship.

    The process is set to begin at 8 am on Thursday.

