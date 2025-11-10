Son stabs father to death in Chattogram’s Satkania

A man has been stabbed to death by his son over a “dispute” in Chattogram’s Satkania.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Nayapara village of Kanchana Union.

The deceased Ahammad Hossain, 52, was a local resident.

His son, 25-year-old Riyad Hossain, fled following the incident. He is a horse carriage driver by trade.

Satkania Police Station OC Abu Mahmud Kawsar told bdnews24.com that Riyad was the eldest son of Ahammad. Around 9:30pm, the father and son were discussing various family matters when a fight broke out.

“Riyad then found a knife at home and stabbed his father in the throat with it.”

The OC said that other family members took Ahammad to the Satkania Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor-on-duty declared him dead.

Police took the body into their custody from the hospital after the incident was reported. The body has been sent to the morgue at Chattogram Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

Riyad absconded after stabbing his father and police are working to arrest him, OC Kawsar said.