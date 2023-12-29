Naogaon-2 vote cancelled as independent candidate Aminul Haque dies

The Election Commission has scrapped the polls to Naogaon-2 parliamentary constituency after the death of a candidate.

Aminul Haque, the 75-year-old independent candidate, passed away while receiving treatment at Dhaka's United Hospital on Friday, eight days before the national elections.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said at a press briefing in the afternoon that the polls to the seat will be held later.

The candidates declared eligible will not need to submit nomination papers again. Others may join the race by submitting the papers when a new schedule is announced.