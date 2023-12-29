    বাংলা

    Naogaon-2 vote cancelled as independent candidate Aminul Haque dies

    The Election Commission will announce a new schedule for the seat later

    Published : 29 Dec 2023, 01:19 PM
    Updated : 29 Dec 2023, 01:19 PM

    The Election Commission has scrapped the polls to Naogaon-2 parliamentary constituency after the death of a candidate.

    Aminul Haque, the 75-year-old independent candidate, passed away while receiving treatment at Dhaka's United Hospital on Friday, eight days before the national elections.

    EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said at a press briefing in the afternoon that the polls to the seat will be held later.

    The candidates declared eligible will not need to submit nomination papers again. Others may join the race by submitting the papers when a new schedule is announced.

    Haque, a former mayor of Najipur municipality in Patnitala Upazila, won back his candidacy through a High Court appeal after the Election Commission rejected his nomination papers.

    He was allocated the eagle symbol on Thursday.

    The other candidates for the seat are incumbent MP the Awami League’s Shahiduzzaman Sarker, Tofazzal Hossain of the Jatiya Party and Awami League leader Akhtarul Islam, who is running as an independent.

