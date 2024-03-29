Fire erupts at shoe factory in Chattogram

A fire has broken out at a shoe factory in Chattogram's Bayezid Textile area.

Efforts were underway to douse the fire, which started at the factory run by 'Rongda International' on Friday afternoon, according to Sanjay Kumar Sinha, chief of Bayezid Bostami Police Station.

“We've heard that the factory is owned by foreigners. We are looking into it,” he said.

Four firefighting units are working to tame the flames, according to the Chattogram Division Fire Service Control Room.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remain unclear.