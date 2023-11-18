12 organisations receive Joy Bangla Youth Awards for contributions to society

The Joy Bangla Youth Award 2023 has been presented to 12 youth organisations in recognition of their humanitarian and social work.

The award ceremony was held for the seventh time at the Sheikh Hasina National Youth Development Institute in Savar on Saturday. Sajeeb Wazed, son of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and chairman of the Centre for Research and Information, presented the awards to the recipients.

The awards were presented in six categories this year, with winners selected from applications made by 750 organisations. The awards are organised by the youth platform ‘Young Bangla’.