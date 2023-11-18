12 organisations receive Joy Bangla Youth Awards for contributions to society

The Joy Bangla Youth Award 2023 has been presented to 12 youth organisations in recognition of their humanitarian and social work.
The award ceremony was held for the seventh time at the Sheikh Hasina National Youth Development Institute in Savar on Saturday. Sajeeb Wazed, son of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and chairman of the Centre for Research and Information, presented the awards to the recipients.
The awards were presented in six categories this year, with winners selected from applications made by 750 organisations. The awards are organised by the youth platform ‘Young Bangla’.
The awards go to organisations for people between 18 and 35 years of age.
Sombhabona and the Wreetu Health and Wellbeing Foundation won an award in skills and employment, the Ovinandan Foundation and Tonger Gaan in art and culture, the Nopom Foundation and the Altruistic People’s Youth Organisation in community wellbeing, the Woman’s Dreamer Cricket Academy and Valo Kajer Hotel in social inclusion, the Wildlife and Snake Rescue Team in Bangladesh and Eco-Network Global in climate and environment, and Clear Concept and Team Atlas in innovation and communication.
Lifetime honours were presented to the Shadhin Bangla Football Team. Team captain Zakaria Pintu and vice-captain Pratap Shankar Hazra accepted the award. The Khela Ghar organisation was also honoured with a lifetime award.