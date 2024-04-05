Two die as train crushes truck at ‘unmanned’ level crossing in Feni; gateman flees

At least two people have been killed in a collision between a goods train and a truck in Feni’s Chhagalnaiya.



Gateman Md Saidul, who fled after the incident, was allegedly absent when the truck got on the railway lines at the level crossing in the Muhuriganj Bridge Crossing area between Fazilpur and Muhuriganj railway stations on Friday morning, police said.



One of the victims is truck driver Md Mizan, 32, from Barishal. The other could not be identified. Witnesses said he was travelling by the train in front of its engine compartment.



Feni Stationmaster Mohammad Haraun said the Chattogram Mail Train’s front part was also damaged when it dashed the truck.