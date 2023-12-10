Doctors checking on Adam Tamizi’s mental health, say police

Tamizi has been named in a case with the Dakkhinkhan Police Station, and is also wanted by the Ramna Police Station, leading to his arrest, according to the DB chief.



He said that Tamizi was "speaking something incongruous" on social media and burnt down the passport of the country "he grew up in".



“He urged Israel to rescue him from Bangladesh and spoke to the US Marines, saying the government was conspiring against him. He made a few other statements on social media which you must have seen.”



The DB official said they felt that Tamizi would not have made such statements if he was mentally stable. Tamizi was married several times and was facing some family problems as well, he said.



“If the doctor says that he [Tamizi] is mentally unstable, there's nothing to be done. But if he is well and did everything intentionally, we need to find out if there was a mastermind behind him,” said Harun.