Doctors checking on Adam Tamizi’s mental health, say police

Police have sent Adam Tamizi Haque, the recently-arrested controversial managing director of biscuit-maker AT Haque Limited, to a doctor to ensure the stability of his mental health.
He will undergo an interrogation once the doctor declares him mentally stable, Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch chief Harunor Rashid said on Sunday.
The DB arrested Tamizi, who recently drew flak for burning his passport and threatening politicians in live social media videos, from his Gulshan residence on Saturday.
Tamizi has been named in a case with the Dakkhinkhan Police Station, and is also wanted by the Ramna Police Station, leading to his arrest, according to the DB chief.
He said that Tamizi was "speaking something incongruous" on social media and burnt down the passport of the country "he grew up in".
“He urged Israel to rescue him from Bangladesh and spoke to the US Marines, saying the government was conspiring against him. He made a few other statements on social media which you must have seen.”
The DB official said they felt that Tamizi would not have made such statements if he was mentally stable. Tamizi was married several times and was facing some family problems as well, he said.
“If the doctor says that he [Tamizi] is mentally unstable, there's nothing to be done. But if he is well and did everything intentionally, we need to find out if there was a mastermind behind him,” said Harun.
In the latest controversy, Tamizi raised allegations that State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel illegally grabbed his assets in September.
Russel brushed aside the allegations as “a conspiracy ahead of the general election”.
In a video streamed live on Facebook, Tamizi vented his anger and tore up his passport.
The Awami League expelled him after he made derogatory comments about the party and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
His inconsistent behaviour, alleged abuse of his wife, and marriages further fuelled the controversy.
In October, his wife Saira Siddiqui Tanha started a case, accusing Tamizi of lying about his past marriages and beating her.