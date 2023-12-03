    বাংলা

    Trucker's assistant dies from burns in Khagrachhari arson

    The truck was burnt amid the BNP's antigovernment protests

    Published : 2 Dec 2023, 06:40 PM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2023, 06:40 PM

    A truck driver’s assistant, who was burnt in an arson attack in Khagrachari amid the BNP’s antigovernment protests before election, has died in hospital care.

    Relatives of Belal Hossain, 35, said he died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Saturday afternoon.

    Driver Ishak Mia, 28, who was also injured in the incident on Nov 27, said two unidentified arsonists vandalised and torched the truck after blocking the road.

    Ishak and Belal were transporting rice from a warehouse in Chattogram.

    “Although I managed to escape, Belal was stuck inside,” said Ishak.

