Man, child die under fallen tree branches as Cyclone Midhili lashes Chattogram

A man and a child have died after being hit by fallen tree branches in Chattogram’s Sandwip and Mirsharai Upazilas during Cyclone Midhili.
The victims were identified as 72-year-old Abdul Wahab from Magdhara Union in Sandwip and Muntaha Arya, a 4-year-old girl from Jorarganj Union in Mirsharai.
Wahab was hit by a tree branch and injured on his way home from a mosque following afternoon prayers, said Sahidul Islam, chief of Sandwip Police Station.
He was rushed to the Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.
In a separate incident, Arya was struck near her home, said Zahid Hossain, chief of the local police station.