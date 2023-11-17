    বাংলা

    Man, child die under fallen tree branches as Cyclone Midhili lashes Chattogram

    The incidents occurred in Sandwip and Mirsharai Upazilas

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Nov 2023, 05:45 PM
    Updated : 17 Nov 2023, 05:45 PM

    A man and a child have died after being hit by fallen tree branches in Chattogram’s Sandwip and Mirsharai Upazilas during Cyclone Midhili.

    The victims were identified as 72-year-old Abdul Wahab from Magdhara Union in Sandwip and Muntaha Arya, a 4-year-old girl from Jorarganj Union in Mirsharai.

    Wahab was hit by a tree branch and injured on his way home from a mosque following afternoon prayers, said Sahidul Islam, chief of Sandwip Police Station.

    He was rushed to the Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.

    In a separate incident, Arya was struck near her home, said Zahid Hossain, chief of the local police station.

